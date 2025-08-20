READER REPORT: Rock-throwers target homes, cars

The report was sent by Kate:

Yesterday at approximately 2:45 PM [near 22nd/Trenton], we heard a commotion in our backyard. When my husband looked outside, he saw two teenage boys throwing rocks at our windows. He ran out to confront them, but they had already fled.

We decided to drive around the area to see if we could find anything and soon encountered a neighbor who reported that the same individuals had thrown an object and shattered the rear windshield of her car.

As we continued driving, we spoke with several other neighbors who shared similar experiences. Based on what we gathered, the incidents appear to have started around 2:20 PM near SW Thistle and the alley between 22nd Ave SW and 24th Ave SW. The teenagers then moved southbound down the alley, throwing rocks, soda bottles, and other objects at homes and vehicles, eventually ending their path at SW Henderson Street.

A police report has been filed (Incident # 25-238883). If anyone has video footage or additional information and would like to share, please feel free to add it to the incident report.