Our list for your West Seattle Monday!

SUMMER FOOD: As originally noted here, there are multiple sites/times/days in West Seattle where kids can get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks during summer break.

NIGHT OUT SWAG PICKUP: If you’re hosting a registered Night Out party tomorrow, you should have received email about this, but if not, you have until noon to pick up your party swag bags at the precinct. (2300 SW Webster)

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: If you can donate blood, West Seattle drives resume today – see our calendar listing for info on how to check for appointments, today and beyond.

FAMILY STORY TIME: Southwest Library‘s 10:30 am story time is open to wee ones and their parents/guardians/caretakers. (9010 35th SW)

NEED HELP VOTING? King County Elections’ nearest voter-assistance center is at Lumen Field’s event center, open today until 6 pm.

ABCs OF JAZZ AND BLUES: Musical presentation by Michael Powers at 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Continuing through Labor Day, the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is open every day, noon-7 pm. Fee.

WADING POOLS: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) are scheduled to be open today, noon-7 pm. Free.

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm “briefing meeting” today; see the agenda here; watch live via Seattle Channel. (No public comment at the briefing meetings.)

HEALTHY AND WEALTHY TEENS: This series of events for teens continues today, 2:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT QUIZ/TRIVIA X 3: Three places to play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45; the meditation meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Play in The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: More Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday music – live jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, you can sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

