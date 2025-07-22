King County Council votes to raise sales tax one-tenth of one percent to help fund public-safety services; Seattle might do it too

During the session just past, the State Legislature gave local jurisdictions (via HB 2015) the option of raising their sales taxes one-tenth of one percent if the money was used for public-safety services. Today, the King County Council voted to do just that, after County Executive Shannon Braddock sent them the proposal, saying the revenue is needed to prevent cuts in such services – not just the King County Sheriff’s Office, which provides police services in unincorporated areas like White Center and Vashon Island, but also departments that serve people around the county whether or not they’re in cities, such as the jail, Superior Court, and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The council’s announcement notes that the tax increase will amount to 10 cents on a $100 purchase and promises “all revenue generated will be dedicated exclusively to maintaining and strengthening King County’s criminal justice, behavioral health, and public safety systems.” The announcement concludes:

The tax will take effect on October 1, 2025, with revenue collection beginning in January 2026. The County Executive will publish an annual public report detailing how the funds are allocated to strengthen safety and justice for all King County residents.

Cities also have the option of implementing the same sales-tax increase without sending it to voters; there’s no formal proposal in Seattle yet, but the City Council has been working on a resolution spelling out how it could be spent if it is proposed and passed, and will take that up again at a committee meeting on Thursday.