King County Council votes to raise sales tax one-tenth of one percent to help fund public-safety services; Seattle might do it too

July 22, 2025 7:16 pm
During the session just past, the State Legislature gave local jurisdictions (via HB 2015) the option of raising their sales taxes one-tenth of one percent if the money was used for public-safety services. Today, the King County Council voted to do just that, after County Executive Shannon Braddock sent them the proposal, saying the revenue is needed to prevent cuts in such services – not just the King County Sheriff’s Office, which provides police services in unincorporated areas like White Center and Vashon Island, but also departments that serve people around the county whether or not they’re in cities, such as the jail, Superior Court, and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The council’s announcement notes that the tax increase will amount to 10 cents on a $100 purchase and promises “all revenue generated will be dedicated exclusively to maintaining and strengthening King County’s criminal justice, behavioral health, and public safety systems.” The announcement concludes:

The tax will take effect on October 1, 2025, with revenue collection beginning in January 2026. The County Executive will publish an annual public report detailing how the funds are allocated to strengthen safety and justice for all King County residents.

Cities also have the option of implementing the same sales-tax increase without sending it to voters; there’s no formal proposal in Seattle yet, but the City Council has been working on a resolution spelling out how it could be spent if it is proposed and passed, and will take that up again at a committee meeting on Thursday.

6 Replies to "King County Council votes to raise sales tax one-tenth of one percent to help fund public-safety services; Seattle might do it too"

  • Dr Wu July 22, 2025 (7:26 pm)
    A consumption tax on the poor. 

    • EVGuy July 22, 2025 (9:10 pm)
      You may be surprised to learn that the rich actually consume too – in fact, more so than the poor! Shocking I know. The alternative to sales taxes is property taxes, which people are not happy with either. Then again, the percentage of people committing crimes and therefore incurring the costs of the criminal justice system are probably much more likely to not be property tax payers, so… guess it’s fair after all. 

  • Rhonda July 22, 2025 (7:36 pm)
    Another regressive tax while the middle-class, struggling-class, and the working poor can barely (or can’t) make ends meet. 

  • Eric1 July 22, 2025 (7:57 pm)
    They should raise it a lot more and actually keep criminals in jail and treat the mentally ill properly.  It would solve a lot of problems.  

    • Grizz July 22, 2025 (9:18 pm)
      I have a better idea. How about we institute a state income tax so wealth is taxed proportionately instead of continuing to punish folks for being poor?

  • WestSide 4 life July 22, 2025 (8:45 pm)
    This is excellent news. Although crime statistics are trending down in some areas( as noted in previous posts ). It is evident that the voters are expressing concern about our law enforcement/ criminal justice levels. Very refreshing from just a few years ago dealing with the failed narrative of de-fund and re-imagine craziness. I will gladly spend an extra 10 cents per $100 spent on increased safety !!

