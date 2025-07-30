West Seattle, Washington

Guardian One over Sunrise Heights

July 30, 2025 10:32 pm
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   Helicopter | West Seattle news

10:32 PM: We don’t know why yet – nothing obvious on police radio, and the helicopter’s arrival happened while we’d stepped away from the desk for a few minutes. We’re working on it. If you’re seeing a police response on the ground, let us know (comment, or text 206-293-6302).

10:45 PM: One other tidbit of information, there are no SFD responses for injury incidents in the area – while SPD calls are not consistently logged online, SFD calls are, so that much we can say. Those who’ve seen police on the ground say it’s focused in the EC Hughes and Navos vicinity and that Holden is blocked at 30th.

10:49 PM: Guardian One has departed, headed north and out of West Seattle. Eventually we’ll find out what this was about and will update when we do.

17 Replies to "Guardian One over Sunrise Heights"

  • Also curious July 30, 2025 (10:33 pm)
  • WS Resident July 30, 2025 (10:34 pm)
    Large police presence in Navos parking lot on Holden 

  • Anon July 30, 2025 (10:35 pm)
    Heard a few bangs near 34th street and singular police sirens. I can see the helicopter circling near by. 

  • Resident July 30, 2025 (10:35 pm)
    We heard a gunshot. Helicopter right over our house now.

    • C July 30, 2025 (10:43 pm)
      Stay safe. I just checked all my doors and windows are locked

    • Tina July 30, 2025 (10:44 pm)
      I thought I just heard that 

  • Jo July 30, 2025 (10:35 pm)
    I heard some sirens and a gunshot awhile ago. Helicopter still circling 

  • Want to sleep! July 30, 2025 (10:37 pm)
    The helicopter is right over Delridge. Police sirens from many different areas. Sounded like some one shot something up at the copter but they’re still circling. 

  • Cooper July 30, 2025 (10:37 pm)
    I heard a siren, and what might have been a gunshot, around 10:25 PM. 

  • MC July 30, 2025 (10:38 pm)
    Police response can be seen from 30th and Holden but unable to get a clear view without walking to the end of the block. A couple potential gun shots heard before and after helicopter/ police response.

  • M July 30, 2025 (10:39 pm)
    I did hear a couple explosions outside, like smaller firework sounds. 

  • Mattthew Wood July 30, 2025 (10:43 pm)
    Heard sirens up and down Delridge before Guardian showed up, pretty quiet now, except the heli still circling..

    • WSB July 30, 2025 (10:53 pm)
      There was an unrelated medical call on Delridge that would have accounted for siren activity. Police do use them too in some urgent instances but not nearly as much as SFD.

  • B&R July 30, 2025 (10:46 pm)
    Same here, we heard a gunshot….? and 2 helicopters still circling near 35th toward High point. 

    • WSB July 30, 2025 (10:51 pm)
      Only one helicopter. G-1 is the only law enforcement helicopter in the metro area. And it’s moved on now. Sorry I don’t have details yet, but still trying.

  • J July 30, 2025 (10:46 pm)
    Something is happening on Holden, near the daycare. It just looks like one police car from here, but did hear a single loud bang.

  • KD July 30, 2025 (10:49 pm)
    Yes, the helicopter is quite active in the sky from over here, (Highland Park, east of Sunrise Heights) I can see and hear it, it’s doing very tight circles, not large coverage. Question for you WSB; since the police scanner went offline to all last week (and I can’t hear or find out to be careful of scenes or curious) you mentioned you’d missed hearing the police radio when you stepped away, what app or channel do you subscribe to hear the police activity? I can still hear the SFD, but they did not go offline. I really miss listening to SPD late at night. What are you plugged into to listen? Thankyou ~ 

