Guardian One over Sunrise Heights

10:32 PM: We don’t know why yet – nothing obvious on police radio, and the helicopter’s arrival happened while we’d stepped away from the desk for a few minutes. We’re working on it. If you’re seeing a police response on the ground, let us know (comment, or text 206-293-6302).

10:45 PM: One other tidbit of information, there are no SFD responses for injury incidents in the area – while SPD calls are not consistently logged online, SFD calls are, so that much we can say. Those who’ve seen police on the ground say it’s focused in the EC Hughes and Navos vicinity and that Holden is blocked at 30th.

10:49 PM: Guardian One has departed, headed north and out of West Seattle. Eventually we’ll find out what this was about and will update when we do.