If you love a fun challenge, here’s another event to get ready for – this year’s West Seattle Glass Float Hunt is less than three weeks away! We received the official announcement this afternoon:

Back by popular demand and now in its fourth year, the 2025 West Seattle Glass Float Hunt kicks off on August 8 for one week, ending on August 15th , 2025. The West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce invite everyone to search for glass floats hidden throughout West Seattle, both inside beloved local businesses and outdoors. The West Seattle Glass Float Hunt brings joy to the community and helps promote the businesses who are the backbone of our neighborhood.

Last year, the float finders reported spending thousands of dollars in West Seattle by staying to shop and dine. Local businesses reported a jump in new visitors and clients, and one business even sold out of a promotional item during the Float Hunt.

Each 2025 glass float is individually hand blown by Avalon Glassworks in stunning pinks and purples. Each 4-inch sphere is stamped with a heart and “WS” on the sealing bottom. Float hunters should look high and low for beautiful glass balls peeking out through the mesh of a knotted net bag. Each float will be labeled with a tag so the finder can register their float, and tag their float sponsor, via the QR code on the tag.

This year, we have a website, westseattlefloathunt.com, that will feature all of the daily clues for float seekers. There will also be a map showing where hunters have found their floats, uploaded in real time, once they have registered their floats.