Highland Park walking tour, ferry-system meeting, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore’s new location. (4522 California SW)

CHAIR YOGA: 10:30 am at Dragonfly (3270 California SW):

Gentle Chair Yoga

Wednesdays 10:30 AM

Class is recurring weekly.

45 minutes, $20 drop-in

Please register in advance.

Use this Link

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES COMMUNITY MEETING: Online at noon, get updates from WSF staff, plus Q&A. Register here. (If you can’t attend this one, there’s one more session, 6 pm Thursday.)

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, 2-4:30 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), free.

HIGHLAND PARK WALKING TOUR: Where should SDOT build new sidewalks/walkways? Join a walking tour today, 5-6:30 pm, starting from Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Got something broken? Fix it instead of discarding it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, $40, details and registration here. (3400 Harbor SW)

VINYL NIGHT: DJ Depeche Mike at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), celebrating his birthday with a set mixing of the ’80s, ’90s, more, 6-9 pm.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are invited to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

KUNDALINI YOGA & GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

MUSIC BINGO x 2: Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm. … Also, monthly MINGO at Three9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), 7:30 pm.

TRIVIA x 3: Three West Seattle trivia locations on our Wednesday list: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … Quiz Night also begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready for the stage? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Got something coming up that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!