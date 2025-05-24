24 hours until the start of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025!

Just another quick reminder that the 20th-anniversary West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is now 24 hours away – official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm Saturday (May 10), and the sales are mapped/described here, where you’ll also find a link to the printable (PDF) list. You can use the search function explained below the online map to create your own mini-list(s) of whatever type of item you’re looking for; since the descriptions are fairly short, searching works best with just one keyword, like toys.

One tradition on Community Garage Sale Day is the lemonade stand, often operated by the youngest members of the household. Lemonade is mentioned by Sales 5, 19, 62, 64, 88, 107, 112, 115, 162, 173, 183, 221, 241, 253, 314, 336, 348, 410, 427, 446, 475, 502, 563. And Sale 521 is promising matcha beverages.

If you just can’t wait to start shopping, a few of the 560+ sales are starting today – search the map for mentions of Friday or Fri. More previews later today!