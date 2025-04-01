BIZNOTE: Another West Seattle Triangle automotive business closing

Thanks for the tip. Another automotive business in The Triangle has announced it’s closing. This time it’s Pep Boys (4441 Fauntleroy Way SW). We talked with manager Natasha, who confirmed that May 2 will be the business’s last day. They say the company’s closing this location (which it leases) because of impending light-rail construction; we’re checking with Sound Transit, as 2027 has long been cited as the expected start of construction – the project’s Environmental Impact Statement notes that this site would have been affected by any of the alternatives considered including tunneling into The Junction, which is what the “preferred alternative” calls for. The manager told us one of their employees will retire and the rest will have an option to move to Pep Boys’ SODO location (1961 4th Avenue S.). If you’ve been around more than a few years, you might recall that this was formerly Elliott Tire/Goodyear, until the Pep Boys rebranding in 2018. The closure news comes less than a month after Advance Auto Parts shuttered a short distance north, a closure that company said was part of a West Coast wave of closures. Between AAP and PB is the long-vacant former Midas site.