TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: What to know for Friday + weekend

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, March 14, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast – partly sunny, chance of rain, high near 50. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 7:23 am and 7:14 pm.

ROAD WORK

-In White Center, the 16th SW closure at 104th continues.

-On Saturday morning, WSDOT will close the two right lanes of NB Highway 99 across the First Avenue South Bridge from 5:30 am until 1 pm for bridge-deck work.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Sealth serving as the “bonus boat.”

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!