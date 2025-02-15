COUNTDOWN: 12 weeks until 20th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

We missed the chance to remind you earlier this week that West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day‘s 20th anniversary edition is three months away – so today, we’re giving you the 12-week warning! WSCGSD is always the second Saturday in May, and this year that’s May 10. We’ve been coordinating it since 2008 but a now-gone nonprofit called Megawatt founded it in 2005, so this year marks 20 years. Registration will open April 1; WSCGSD is not one big sale somewhere, but rather sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula, so after registration (which lasts a little over three weeks) closes, we make a map that’s available one week before sale day, plus a list with short descriptions of each sale’s highlights. For people with just a few things to sell, and/or nowhere to have a sale, there are usually a few places that offer community spaces (if you’re planning on being one of those sites this year, please let us know as early as possible so we can include that in registration promotion). Official WSCGSD hours on May 10 are 9 am-3 pm, but some sellers choose to start early and/or end late – some even add extra day(s)! So whether you’re planning on being a seller or buyer, Saturday, May 10 is the day to plan on being part of what we call West Seattle’s biggest person-to-person recycling day of the year.