What do they want to do in Olympia? 34th District Democrats’ Q&A with candidates for one, possibly two, State Legislature openings

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Five elected officials were among the eight people who participated in an online forum this morning meant to help the 34th District Democrats choose nominees for one, possibly two appointments to state legislative seats.

It’s part of the process launched because Gov.-elect Bob Ferguson chose 34th District State Sen. Joe Nguyễn to become director of the state Commerce Department. The 34th DDs, King County Democrats, and King County Council all have roles in the fast-moving process, which is expected to end with county councilmembers making appointment(s) in a little over two weeks.

The “one or two” is because 34th District Position 1 State Rep. Emily Alvarado is seeking to succeed Nguyễn, so if she does, her State House seat will have to be filled too. She was the only would-be senator to participate this morning. The four elected officials hoping to be her potential successor are King Conservation District Supervisor Csenka Favorini-Csorba, Seattle School Board president Gina Topp, Burien City Councilmember Sarah Moore, and Highline School Board vice president Stephanie Tidholm. The other three candidates participating in the forum – which wasn’t mandatory, so others might surface – were Vashon-residing assistant state Attorney General Ben Carr, West Seattle-residing Mayor’s Office policy/labor adviser Brianna Thomas, and West Seattle-residing software engineer Geoffrey Wukelic.

The 34th itself is due for its every-other-year leadership elections this Wednesday; outgoing chair Graham Murphy introduced this morning’s forum, and chair candidate Jordan Crawley moderated. The format was standard – opening and closing statements, plus questions answered by each candidate. Though the general public doesn’t get a vote in this round, we covered the forum so those who didn’t attend can see what the candidates said, prior to one or two being chosen to represent you at least temporarily in Olympia, with some likely to surface in elections this fall.

Our recounting of the questions and answers are paraphrases/summaries unless the verbiage is between quote marks. Housing, education, and the cost of living were topics surfacing frequently. First, the opening statements:

CSENKA FAVORINI-CSORBA OPENING STATEMENT: She’s “dedicated her career to developing smart environment and climate policy” and says our state needs to continue being a leader for the rest of the country. “Now is not the time to sit back and rest … we need leaders who will fight to make Washington a sanctuary” for those whose rights are expected to be threatened by the new White House administration. She says she has experience planning for and dealing with “major budget cuts,” which she considers vital given the multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall the state is facing.

GINA TOPP OPENING STATEMENT: She notes that in addition to being the newly elected Seattle school-board president, she’s also a former 34th DDs chair, a lawyer, and a mom. “The main reason I am running … this district is our home, one of the best places in the state to raise a family” but costs are skyrocketing. “I’ve never been one to sit back and just hope for change” – she takes action instead. She cited her family’s purchase of “the first restaurant (her daughter) ever went to,” after learning it would close without new ownership (though she didn’t say its name, the restaurant is Mission Cantina in The Admiral District).” Topp also said other situations she plans to tackle head-on include the “upside-down tax system … and the return of a horrible man to the White House.”

BEN CARR OPENING STATEMENT: He described himself as the father of a teenager, “lifelong local,” Vashon resident, and “somebody who lost a parent to gun violence” – a campus shooting in 2001 at PLU. He said his perspective on homelessness is informed by having experienced housing insecurity when younger, and that his community service includes participation on the Vashon-Maury Community Council.

SARAH MOORE OPENING STATEMENT: She said she is three years into her first term on Burien City Counvil and is a 22-year resident of North Burien, where she raised two kids and lives under flight path of airport. She said her prior community-service experience included safety advocacy after her son was involved in bicycle collisions; she experienced housing insecurity as a young adult; she worked at the Pacific Science Center.

STEPHANIE TIDHOLM OPENING STATEMENT: She is the mother of two teenagers and a White Center resident who also has lived in West Seattle. She has experienced housing and food insecurity. She declared that she’s “not a politician” but was asked to run for school board because she was so active in advocacy. She is active with a variety of groups/organizations too – “I spend a lot of my time advocating and working for the community,” including in her job as a social worker.

GEOFFREY WUKELIC OPENING STATEMENT: He grew up in West Seattle and has been working as a software developer, refining his abilities solving technical problems and communicating with stakeholders. He said he has a passion for public service and has worked for various campaiagns. He also volunteers with the Alzheimer’s Association and on the Lakeside School alumni board. He says he has a passion for listening.

BRIANNA THOMAS OPENING STATEMENT: She’s a renter and 10-year resident of the West Seattle Junction area. “We are at a really critical impasse at the state level with the budget deficit.” What she most wants to be as a legislator is “someone who’s looking out for you,” on issues such as affordable housing development, inpatient mental health and drug treatment, people’s rights. She also says she knows how to communicate with people of differing political parties/philosophies, to get things done.

EMILY ALVARADO OPENING STATEMENT: “In a state as prosperous as Washington, everyone should have a foundation” – by that, she explained, she means housing, health care, education, a safety net when needed. She described herself as a “collaborator,” not a legislator who believes in the concept that “bills go from one chamber to another to die.” She promised to remain accessible and to leverage her House relationships in the Senate. “I’m ready to lead – the 34th deserves real leadership in both chambers.

From there, it was on to questions, which had been provided to the candidates in advance.

#1 – How do they believe their background and qualifications distinguish them from others?

TOPP: This would brings together her policy experience, hands-on governance experience, and deep connection to the community. In the Legislature, she would fight for school funding, but she also has experience with other areas such as justice and environment in her work in County Executive Dow Constantine’s office. Her bottom line, “I’m living the challenges of this district every single day.”

CARR: He has experience drafting and getting legislation passed; his dozen-plus years as a senior deputy King County prosecutor included working on criminal justice reforms. As an assistant attorney general, he says he has written bills including protecting seniors from scams, preventing gun violence, and fighting organized retail theft,

MOORE: She’s worked with the state League of Cities, and gone through lots of training, plus “meaningful community collaboration” as her City Council position saw her working on the basics of running a city: “I understand the cadence of government and the responsibilities thereof.”

TIDHOLM: “I’m not a politician, I’m just a community member trying to survive another day.” She’s experienced adversity and hostility, even on the school board, and thinks it’s important to be present for change and not for personal benefit.

WUKELIC: Lifelong West Seattleite, engineering degree, quick learner, “I’m young and have fresh ideas” as well as some political-campaign experience. He says he’s “approachable, effective, proven.”

THOMAS: “I’m happy to be an effective generalist” – with hands-on skills and experience to know not only what it means to write good policy but also to implement it. She also says she knows how to hold the line when you do good work and when someone wants to undo it, citing the City Council president attempting to undo part of the minimum-wage law. “Governing is indeed a team sport and I’m a good teammate.” She adds, “I’m the kidn of person that runs into danger.”

ALVARADO: “I believe deeply in public service.” She has experience in housing, one of the state’s most pressing issues, and is trained as a lawyer, so she’s ready to fight. “I know how to bring people together.” She says she cares deeply about public education, with her two kids going to public schools, and notes that as the only current state legislator vying for the Senate appointment, “I’ll be able to hit the ground running.”

FAVORINI-CSORBA: She says she has already worked with state legislature and passed legislation, citing bills from kelp habitat to carbon policy, and has written “countless amendments.” She also said, “Under my leadership DNR created tax exemption for affordable housing built on public lands … housing policy CAN BE bipartisan.”

#2 – Since voters will consider these position(s) later this year, why seek this now rather than just waiting to file for the official elections?

CARR: The job needs to be done now, not later this year. “We’re going to face an increasingly hostile federal government starting soon and our legislature is a bulwark against that.”

MOORE: It’s important to get appointed now at the start of the legislative session. She also says that if someone else is appointed, she won’t “waste resources” by running against them later this year.

TIDHOLM: It’s very important to maintain continuity – can’t afford to lose ground. She says she’s already spent time engaging with elected officials to collaborate, since “one person doesn’t have all the answers.”

WUKELIC: He says he and his partner just bought a house in Delridge and are acutely aware that the biggest issue is “more housing, more housing, more housing.” Other issues he wants to jump into include major tax reform – taxes on vaping and alcohol, for example – and health care. He mentions finding out about this process via WSB and realizing he had to go for it.

THOMAS: She tells the story of losing a friend to overdose in 2018 – “everyone should have access to the health care they need … we can’t continue to wait for someone to bring us solutions in this space.” She serves as a DESC board member and has been working on building the Overdose Recovery Center – bottom line, she’s running right now “because I share your values.”

ALVARADO: She notes that she’s been elected twice, decisively. “I believe I have earned confidence and credibility in this district … we’re about to head into one of the most challenging sessions in a long time (because of budget deficit, the new White House administration “intent on rolling back many of the policies we hold dear,” and a new governor.

FAVORINI-CSORBA: She says the issue isn’t why it’s important to her to contend for this now, but that it’s important to the district that this be filled quickly, with a qualified candidate who holds progressive values. “The voice of the people was clear in the last election.”

TOPP: Washington public schools are facing an unprecedented financial crisis now that threatens a million students in the state, and decisions that are made in this session will determine their future – action needs to be taken. Plus, she adds, “We have an opportunity to finally do something about our upside-down tax system.” She says this session represents a moment in time when a door is opened and action is possible.

#3 – What are their top priorities, and what can be accomplished?

MOORE: “It will reflect what I’ve seen in city government” – more progressive tax structure – health care – rent stabilization – child care – emission reductions …

TIDHOLM: Housing and rent stabilization, mental health, fully fund education.

WUKELIC: Housing and taxes – and it’s vital to educate people on why these are important. He proposes engagement strategies to do that, including town halls. He also mentions he will support the Burien minimum wage fight.

THOMAS: Publicly supported housing needs workforce agreement so people who build it could afford to live in it. She also mentions catching up on the ferry crisis, and the Burien minimum-wage campaign.

ALVARADO: Housing, child care (“fix our broken subsidy system”), health-care access (on-the-job injuries, contraceptive access), schools (believes the cap on special education funding “is totally unconscionable”).

FAVORINI-CSORBA: Innovative environmental policy, immigrant/trans rights …she wants the Legislature to show under Trump Administration that “we are doing everything we can to keep people safe and healthy.”

TOPP: Education and its funding are a top area but not the only challenge. She says she’s spoken with many 34th Precinct Committee Officers in the past two weeks, and “the theme that has run through most of thse conversations is affordability” so her priority is “how do we ensure that everyone has the right to live, work, and contribute to this community?” She also notes the importance of a better transportation structure including ferries.

CARR: Homelessness, since our state has one of the worst problems in the nation. “That can’t be separated from affordable housing – the end of pandemic protections resulted in skyrocketing rents – more (construction of ADUs, DADUs, apartments) will help but we also need to build transitional housing and work on job training.”

#4 – What committee appointments will they pursue?

TIDHOLM: Capital Budget, Housing.

WUKELIC: Technology-related committee(s), Transportation.

THOMAS: Housing, Labor and Workforce, Community Safety, Local Government.

ALVARADO: Her assignments have included Local Government and Capital Budget, and she would like to “continue that kind of experience in the Senate.” She also vice-chairs the Members of Color Caucus and is on the first Latino Democratic Caucus.

FAVORINI-CSORBA: Natural Resources, Environment and Energy, Housing, Civil Rights and Judiciary.

TOPP: Transportation, Education, Local Government.

CARR: Community Safety, Consumer Protection, Environment and Energy.

MOORE: Environment, Housing, Local Government.

#5 – Is there a particular piece of legislation in which they’re interested?

WUKELIC: HB1058, providing incentives to improve freight railroad infrastructure (he worked previously in a job related to railroad freight).

THOMAS: Insurance protection for striking workers, faster implementation of child care subsidies.

ALVARADO: Cap on excessive rent increases. Must also work on tax policy.

FAVORINI-CSORBA: HB2243, child-care equity land trust.

TOPP: Housing: rent increases, transit oriented developmentl; health care (Keep Our Care Act).

CARR: Bills to “hold the firearm industry accountable” such as limiting the number of guns that can be purchased in a certain time span, and bills “to ensure a robust and dependable ferry system.”

MOORE: Keep Our Care Act.

TIDHOLM: HB2114 (Rep. Alvarado bill).

#6: How does Washington keep leading the nation, with the changes ahead?

THOMAS: Participating in this forum while visiting Louisiana, she is reminded that “state government is where the rubber hits the road.” She also sees the “opportunity to build a non-austerity budget to fill the gap … I think it’s time to be bold.”

ALVARADO: Our state has “the opportunity and obligation to show what good Democratic leadership looks like …. to take bold steps to make life better for people right now … protect the rights that we hold dear knowing that there’s going to be a federal assault on those values …” She says “making life better” will involve wages, workplace protections, housing, child care.

FAVORINI-CSORBA: “We have a clear message from people [voters] but we see legislators make compromises anyway”; she deplores, as one example, a bill passed regarding school lunches. She sees the voters’ rejection of the Climate Act repeal as an example of their will.

TOPP: With a hostile federal administration, “we have to work to protect our communities and show the country what is possible when we invest in .. our students, housing, good jobs, affordable child care, K-12 and higher education.” But this state lags behind “most other states,” she says, in its tax system – “people making the least pay 15 percent of their income in local and state taxes, and people making the most pay 3 percent.”

CARR: He lauds state legislators’ approachability. And regarding the governor’s office, he says, “Inslee has taken environmental threats seriously and I believe Ferguson will too.”

MOORE: – She notes the Burien council’s tumultuous involvement with issues related to homelessness, and said that’s helped her understand why state-level policies are important, so that cities aren’t left alone with struggles like that.

TIDHOLM: Ultimately legislators can tackle the “foundation” issues.

WUKELIC: He says our state can show the country positive action resulting from Democrats in charge. He cites “the land-value tax,” discouraging property owners from letting land sit unused.

Closing statements followed:

ALVARADO: “I love this district,” declaring it diverse and dynamic and saying it deserves that kind of leader. She also says she’s an “optimist … i believe we can build a better future.”

THOMAS: “I appreciate the opportunity to be a servant-leader” – and sees the possibility of serving in the Legislature as “caring for your community” – She says she’s “been working in or adjacent to government for 15 years – I can write a readable bill, I know how to balance budgets – I am a proven leader that gets results – I love starting and finishing tasks, I do not get bullied easily.”

WUKELIC: “It would be honor of a lifetime to represent (this district’s) people. I will fight for this district and make sure its voices are heard. I have experience tackling tough problems … I will prioritize our cost of living crisis and budget deficit …”

TIDHOLM: She promises to “continue building relationships .. I was told my voice didn’t matter and my vote didn’t matter … I spent many years quiet… until I came to the realization that my voice actually DOES matter.”

MOORE: She’s proud of what she’s accomplished as a progressive voice in Burien.

CARR: “My daughter is growing up here – I want her to grow old here in safety and prosperity and health – and each of your loved ones too – it’s a daily job – I’ve spent last 18 years working for the public – now I want to serve this district of mine more directly.”

TOPP: “The main reason I’m running is … this district is our home but it’s becoming increasingly unaffordable and inaccessible … I’ve never been one to sit back” so she’s stepping up now, wants to prioritize affordable housing, says everyone needs to feel like they belong, whether starting a family or retiring (and beyond).

FAVORINI-CSORBA: She says that for the past four years she’s worked alongside state legislators to pass environmental bills and is the only candidate with a track record of working across the aisle. As a queer woman, “I know how to bring people together and but how also to fight for what’s right … we need to make tough choices while centering equity.”

The forum wrapped up after about an hour and 40 minutes; more than 70 people tuned in. 34th leadership has said that participation was not mandatory for someone to seek nomination for the Senate vacancy or potential House vacancy; here’s a form with which you can express interest, but do it fast. 34th Precinct Committee Officers will vote to choose finalists for each vacancy/possible vacancy, and then the King County Democrats will send nominees to the County Council for its final decision.