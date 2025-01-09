FOLLOWUP: West Seattle neighbors replace what a driver took away

(WSB photos)

Back on Tuesday night, we reported briefly on a driver going up onto a sidewalk in Upper Morgan and hitting a home’s streetfront stairs. We’ve learned only one thing about the crash since then: It took out the stairs’ railing (missing in the photo above, taken this morning). That left the home’s longtime resident unable to get to and from the sidewalk safely, explained the neighbors who decided to take action.

Above are Todd and Noah. Another neighbor texted us this morning (thank you!) that they would be working today to “weld a new handrail and repair other damage.” We went over and took the photo just as they were setting up, with plans to go back in the afternoon to get the “after” photo:

Todd and Noah were gone by then, but when we saw them this morning, they were low-key about their good deed – Todd said they’d been neighbors a long time, and just wanted to help.