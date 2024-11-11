West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning gunfire into window of occupied home

November 11, 2024 2:26 pm
Close call this morning near 11th and Elmgrove [vicinity map]. According to the SPD summary, they were called to the area just before 6 am, after reports that people heard possible gunfire. First they found a 9mm casing, Then they found two bullet holes in the front window of an occupied home, and subsequently found the bullets that had come through the window. No injuries reported. Some 911 callers thought they had heard a vehicle speeding away after the shots, but nobody had a description, and police couldn’t find relevant video in the area. If you have any information, the incident # is 24-319426. This is two blocks from the early-morning gunfire reported three days ago.

