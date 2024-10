Another burglary at Itto’s Tapas on the north edge of The Junction:

Itto’s sent that photo of the damaged door, reporting that the break-in happened sometime after midnight, and that the burglar(s) got away with the register. Previous burglaries at Itto’s (4160 California SW) that we’ve reported included one last January as well as one in August 2022. No security video or police report # available yet.