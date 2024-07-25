TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday info

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 25.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
Becoming sunny, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:39 am, while sunset will be at 8:52 pm.
(Tuesday sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)
TRANSIT NOTES, WITH METRO FLEX
Metro Flex – Fourth day for this on-demand service in Delridge, starting a two-year pilot. Here’s how it works.
Metro buses – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.
Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.
Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.
ROAD WORK
*The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project is about to start, first with overnight lane closures, then with several all-weekend one-direction closures. Here’s the announcement.
*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, likely into early 2025.
*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.
*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (West Seattle Bridge cameras are back but some others remain out)
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:
Low bridge: Here’s the main view:
1st Avenue South Bridge:
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.
If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS