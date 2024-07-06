The list for your West Seattle summer Saturday

(Friday sunset at Alki seawall, photographed by Catherine Melchior)

Here are your Saturday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEATHER ALERT – HEAT ADVISORY EXTENDED: Now continuing through 10 pm Tuesday. Friday’s high was 89 (two degrees below the record for that date); 80s are expected again today, then 90s Sunday-Tuesday.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S FREE GROUP RUN: Morning’s an excellent time to run in weather like this. West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) is where you and other runners will meet up for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor Avenue SW). Free event every Saturday but please RSVP.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more. (9421 18th SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Summer gardening season still has weeks to go – add something new! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Spraypark season continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free, every day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LOW-LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: The tide is out to -2.7 feet at 11:47 am; Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are out at Constellation (63rd/Beach Drive) and Lincoln (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) Parks from 10 am to 1:30 pm today.

COLMAN POOL: Open today, noon-7 pm, on the beach at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – here’s the schedule.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the season continues for the only city-run wading pool in West Seattle to operate seven days a week, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HIAWATHA WADING POOL: Also open today, noon-5:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SEAFAIR PIRATES LANDING AT ALKI: In the 1-1:30 pm vicinity, with cannon fire offshore and trepidational crowds onshore, the Seafair Pirates will land on the beach and kick off the citywide summer festival. Details in our calendar listing!

PURRDIE BURRDIE IN THE PARK: 1-5 pm at High Point Commons Park (6400 Sylvan Way SW), as explained here, West Seattle artist/author Danitra Hunter will be presenting free fun activities – and free copies of her children’s book about her character Purrdie Burrdie, too, for the third of four Saturdays at West Seattle parks.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

SALSA & BACHATA ON ALKI: Dance tonight! 4:30 pm lesson, 5:30 pm dancing, tickets required, full details in our calendar listing. At Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

FISH STICKS BASEBALL: Spend the evening at the ballpark! Tickets remain for tonight’s 6:05 pm game vs. the Washington A’s at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center). Kids get to run the bases!

THEM AT EASY STREET RECORDS: The video above is the title track from West Seattle-based band THEM‘s new CD, “Girls Mind,” which they’re signing – as well as performing from – at 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

CIRCLE OF SONGS: Acoustic music at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW), 7-9 pm.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

BEATS AT THE ROOM: Saturday night, DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, Hot ‘n’ Spicy Disco. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event belongs on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!