BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Opening day for Swan Dive in The Junction

As noted in our daily preview, today is opening day for Ali Brownrigg‘s new shop Swan Dive in The Junction. We reported on her plan two weeks ago. Swan Dive> is at 4537 California SW, in the spot occupied by Virago until recently, and selling merchandise including vintage clothing:
You’ll also find new wearables including shoes, courtesy of a partnership with Clementines, with whom Swan Dive has long partnered on the other side of the bay.
Swan Dive’s hours for starters are noon-5 pm weekdays, 11 am-5 pm Saturdays, 11 am-2 pm Sundays, or by appointment – email swandivevintage@gmail.com to set something up.
