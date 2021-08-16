BIZNOTE: Alki Beach Market on the way – but first, questions for you

You might have seen this post in the WSB Community Forums, announcing a plan for a new “neighborhood market/convenience store” on Alki, and linking to this survey with questions including what potential customers would want the market to carry. We followed up to see what the prospective owners are planning and where. They tell us they’re finalizing a lease for 2718 Alki Avenue SW – that’s the spot where Alki Cleaners closed three years ago. We had reported that the building, also formerly home to Phoenecia, was up for sale in February 2020, listed for $1.2 million; records show it sold the following month for $1.4 million. Alki Beach Market’s prospective proprietors hope to open in November. It’s been almost four years since Alki’s last neighborhood store, Alki Urban Market, closed at 2820 Alki SW.