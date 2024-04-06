21 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(West Seattle tulips, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to April’s first weekend! Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FIRST CRUISE SHIP: If you have eyes on Elliott Bay, you might notice NCL’s Norwegian Bliss, first cruise ship to visit Seattle this season, as previewed here.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S 14TH ANNIVERSARY: The store‘s anniversary sale continues all weekend; 8 am special event today – Group Run with donuts and chocolate milk afterward, sponsored by Superfeet, and they will be giving away a pair of semi-custom inserts valued at $150. (2743 California SW)

ALL THE BEST PET CARE’S GRAND OPENING: Open 9 am-7 pm today, 10 percent discount to celebrate the grand opening of the West Seattle store (WSB sponsor) at 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW.

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: End-of-season sale at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska) all weekend – today, “30% off your ENTIRE purchase of winter gear, first dibs!”

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL ON ALKI: Day 2 of the UW-hosted tournament, starting at 9 am; here’s our coverage of Day 1.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Scheduled to be open 10 am-2 pm today: “The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers.” (6000 16th Ave SW, north lot)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

MEET THE ARTISTS AT ALKI ARTS: 5-7 tonight at the gallery (which is a WSB sponsor):

Mix & mingle with artists Vanessa Lanza, Andy McConnell, Lisa Sweo Eul, Kassie Hennessey, Ricardo Duque, Debbie Bianchi, & David Harrison. Talk with the artists about their artwork, inspiration, & their process. Light nibbles & sparkling wine will be served-This event is a great first look at the new exhibit for April!

(6030 California SW)

THIRD NIGHT FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The new play continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Ticket link in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT C & P: Unplugged “Circle of Songs,” 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.’

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: “Festival of Friends, Bandmixers Roulette events feature curated cover bands showcasing select songs from some of rock music’s most iconic bands and artists” describes what’ll happen tonight at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) – doors at 6:30 pm, show at 7:30 pm, $10 cover, 21+.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ OV1 is at the Room. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

