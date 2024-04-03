West Seattle, Washington

Cruise season starts Saturday at Pier 66, but unplugged for now

April 3, 2024 1:30 pm
(Port of Seattle photo, Norwegian Bliss in 2018)

As commenter CarDriver pointed out below the morning traffic/transportation roundup, Seattle’s cruise season is about to start – you’ll see the first of those giant passenger ships on Elliott Bay by Saturday (April 6), when NCL’s Norwegian Bliss is expected to sail from Pier 66 on the downtown waterfront. The port already offers shore power at its other cruise terminal, in Magnolia, and has been working on it for Pier 66 (see info on the $44 million project here), but it won’t be available at the start of the season. Port of Seattle spokesperson Peter McGraw tells WSB that the shore-power capability at Pier 66 is expected to launch around midseason (which would be midsummer, as cruise season continues until early October). See this year’s ship schedule here.

  • Seth April 3, 2024 (1:46 pm)
    44M for shore power?   I have a huge extension cord for 15$ I can lend them.  

  • CarDriver April 3, 2024 (2:08 pm)
    Cruise season puts a lot of money in the economy.  There are a lot of retired people who work helping arriving and departing passengers. Challenge for the cruise ship haters that will be commenting here: provide alternate income sources for those that would be impacted if there were no cruise ships. Just saying you want them to disappear won’t cut it. 

  • Jay April 3, 2024 (2:38 pm)
    If anyone hasn’t biked to Belltown in a while, the bypass is now open so you don’t have to push through crowds of disembarking tourists to get to work. The uphill lane path still isn’t open, but you can ride through the construction site and ride up the downhill bike lane which has a wide sidewalk next to it. It’s not great, but there is now a lot more room to navigate around waterfront tourists than before.

