BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Animated Café reopens today, just across the river

A pot of … coffee at the end of the rainbow? Animated Café proprietor Melanie/”Ana” sent that photo with news that she’s reopening today in her new Georgetown spot, one month after leaving West Seattle. She’s not far, just off the north end of the 1st Avenue South Bridge:

We’re finally re-opening again at 303 S Michigan St in Georgetown. We’re the first exit into Georgetown when you’re going north over the 1st Ave Bridge. We’re also finally set up to be a true drive-thru, the original vision for Animated Cafe.

I have to also give a huge shout-out to The Reef recreational cannabis store, who has leased us a location in their parking lot and has been incredibly supportive in the relocation. I can’t wait to see everyone again, and I’m so excited to be back up and running.

We did a bit of a remodel, made some upgrades, and have a brand new panini press perfect for making the toastiest of sandwiches. Also take a look at this beautiful omen (above) right before opening!