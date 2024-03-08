BIZNOTES: Animated Café moving; Jet City Beignet closing

Two more food and drink biznotes:

ANIMATED CAFE MOVING: After two years of operating her pink Animated Café trailer in West Seattle, Melanie – aka “Ana” – is moving across the Duwamish River. This is her last week in the lot at 4518 Fauntleroy Way SW, where she’s been since November 2022, and where she says her lease is running out with no option to renew. After a few weeks off, she expects to reopen in a new location next month: “I believe I will have a location on a major intersection in Georgetown, but I’m waiting to finalize the details. Until then, March 14th will be my last day operating for a bit.” She shared her distinctive path to entrepreneurship in a WSB story just as she launched her business.

JET CITY BEIGNET CLOSING: The popular purveyors of the New Orleans-style treats, operating in West Seattle for four years, abruptly announced this week that they’re closing the business, promising an explanation at a future date. They said next weekend, March 16-17, will bring their final pop-ups; we don’t have their full schedule, but Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) says JCB is scheduled to make its last appearance there 10 am-2 pm Saturday, March 16.