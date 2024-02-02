BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy eatery to open soon with ‘baked goods, pizzas, deli items’ for starters

(File photo)

It was exactly one year ago today that we first reported that the former Original Bakery space in Fauntleroy would be taken over by the owner of CHOW Foods, which operates Endolyne Joe’s next door. It’s been a few months since we last checked in, so we contacted owner Peter Levy to ask about the status – and he just sent the official announcement, including:

bel gatto (a handsome cat) will begin the day with a focus on an assortment of daily in-house baked sweet and savory breakfast pastries and espresso in a café format with all items packaged to go or to be enjoyed in bel gatto’s tiny dining room. Come lunch, options will include an assortment of Sicilian pizzas available in three sizes or by the slice along with a roster of Italian delicatessen sandwiches and salads. A majority of the baking will take place in the 85-year-old double deck Rainier oven that has been in place since this long running bakery’s inception. Chef/Partner Anthony Hubbard said, “We cannot wait to fire up that beast of an oven and start rolling out our pastries & Sicilian pizzas for the neighborhood.” Mr. Hubbard has assembled a corps of bakers from notable bakeries from both West Seattle and Vashon Island to man the ovens of bel gatto.

Open daily at 7 am, bel gatto will focus on those baked goods, pizzas and delicatessen items throughout the day and into the early evening hours with service through 7 pm daily. Come late spring, this neighborhood upstart will be offering an intimate Italian menu in its 28-seat dining room and operating hours will extend to 9 pm. With the commencement of dinner service in the spring, the all-day menu of pizzas, sandwiches and salads will continue to be available packaged to go thru the 9 pm closing.