Alki Community Council, getting RainWise, creating art, more for your Thursday

Here's what's happening for the rest of your Thursday

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

DINE OUT FOR WEST SEATTLE LACROSSE CLUB: 2-10 pm, Beer Star and Zeeks Pizza in White Center (on the southwest corner of 16th SW and SW 98th) are donating a percentage of proceeds – tell them you’re there to support the West Seattle Lacrosse Club.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s O.P.’S Meals on Wheels.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 4-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – drop in!

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: In the boys’ 3A district tournament, West Seattle HS plays Rainier Beach at 5 pm at Bellevue College.

VISCON CELLARS: The winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WEST SEATTLE CREATIVE SOCIETY: Create watercolor, sketch, or color-pencil art in a supportive environment, 5:30 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HOW TO GET RAINWISE: You might be eligible for a subsidized rain garden/cistern – our calendar listing has the link for checking eligibility and, if you are, attending an online webinar and contractor meetup at 6 tonight to learn more.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood.

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm, as previewed here, you’re invited to the second meeting of the Alki Community Council‘s new era. Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online.

THURSDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) in White Center now has Thursday night trivia at 7 pm – prizes!

YOGA: Kundalini Yoga with Maari Falsetto, 7 pm at Move2Center(3618 SW Alaska), $28.

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Third week begins for the current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com