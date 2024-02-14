THURSDAY: Love Alki? Set aside an hour and a quarter to show your love

Tomorrow (Thursday, February 15) brings the second Alki Community Council gathering since new leadership took over. The first one was lively and well-attended (here’s our coverage). What will tomorrow night bring? The ACC plans another hybrid meeting – at 7 pm Thursday, be at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) in person or join online via this link. The full announcement is in our calendar listing (as are the codes you might need for online attendance). Here are agenda highlights:

1. Arrive to see the work of a local artist whose map of West Seattle immediately got crazy popular on (social media). Meet Sonja Rupnick.

2. A familiar face making impact across the city joins Alki Community Council in a Chair role to lead and inspire. He’s done a lot! What can we do together?

3. Seattle Police update on the rash of one-night smash and grab group robberies and advise on other safety issues.

4. Plus, we’ve got it locked in! We’re hosting SPD Crime Prevention and FREE Personal Safety training that could change the way you think as you move through town. Get the scoop on early registration. Customized content to target Junction to Alki.

5. Meet the NEW Seattle Parks Alki Playground Renovation Planner Kevin Bergsrud. (No presentation, but look ahead.) Plus, hear from the head of Recreational Programs, Tianna Scott, on shuffles to hop to and news on the Alki Bathhouse.

6. Alki Beach PRIDE readies to celebrate 10 years! Don’t know Roger or Stacy? They are ready to rock a soulful summer celebration. You can get involved!

7. That last cool person? That’s you! Got a passion for something particular? Love working on a safer neighborhood? Planning fun foodie events? Maybe you’d like to provide a front porch-style welcome to neighbors? We love all that! Join Alki Community Council to whistle while we work to make Alki the best it can be.

First 20 people attending in-person receive a sweeeet chocolate surprise!