BIZNOTE: Phoenecia announces new location

May 2, 2019 4:56 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

They promised their Alki closure at the end of 2018 wasn’t the end of their acclaimed restaurant … and indeed, it wasn’t. The Khazaal family has announced they’ll reopen Phoenecia in The Junction this summer. The new space, 4717 42nd SW, was previously home to Alchemy (evicted last December). The Junction is a past home as well as future home for Phoenecia; as noted when the family patriarch Hussein Khazaal died a decade ago, it is where he founded the restaurant in the 1970s.

4 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Phoenecia announces new location"

  • Teri Ensley May 2, 2019 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    This is great news!

  • Keith May 2, 2019 (5:13 pm)
    Reply

    YES!!! Was thinking that could be a great spot for them. #greatminds

  • alkiobserver May 2, 2019 (5:14 pm)
    Reply

    Awesome news! So happy and excited to hear Phoenecia will be back. 

  • JunctionGuy May 2, 2019 (5:27 pm)
    Reply

    WOOHOOO!!!!Looking forward to this!  I never got to try their lamb!

