BIZNOTE: Phoenecia announces new location

They promised their Alki closure at the end of 2018 wasn’t the end of their acclaimed restaurant … and indeed, it wasn’t. The Khazaal family has announced they’ll reopen Phoenecia in The Junction this summer. The new space, 4717 42nd SW, was previously home to Alchemy (evicted last December). The Junction is a past home as well as future home for Phoenecia; as noted when the family patriarch Hussein Khazaal died a decade ago, it is where he founded the restaurant in the 1970s.
