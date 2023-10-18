WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: ‘Spooky apartment’

Tonight’s featured West Seattle Halloween decorations are the “spooky apartment” inhabited by Alex and Emma. Alex sent the photos and writes:

We painted the pumpkin and ghosts ourselves! We had a lot of fun putting this together and seeing it every day! Added a photo in the day, and night!



They’re off California SW, near The Junction. All the decorations we’ve shown – along with seasonal events, trick-or-treating and beyond – are featured in our newly launched West Seattle Halloween Guide; you can send suggestions to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!