HAPPENING NOW: Hallo-weekend party with free trees in Highland Park

Those are the biggest “treats” at Trick or Trees, happening until 4 pm outside Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) – free trees, thanks to DIRT Corps and the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps! All sizes, various types – even small ones you can grow in a container. You can also groove to the sounds spun by DJ Dr. Lehl:

If you haven’t had lunch yet, you have fresh-grilled options (and a big covered seating area to enjoy themO:

The folks from Highland Park’s community organizations HPAC and HPIC are there too, as co-sponsors – you can get an update on the HPIC (Highland Park Improvement Club) rebuilding plan:

At 3 pm, there’s a pet-costume contest, with prizes from Highland Park’s own Addy’s Pet Shop. Note that one block of SW Kenyon, between Highland Park Way and 10th SW, is blocked off for the party. If you want a free tree, get over there soon – there was still a good selection during our visit about half an hour ago, but it’s first-come first-served.