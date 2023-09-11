West Seattle, Washington

11 Monday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another stolen/dumped car

September 11, 2023 10:46 am
(Reader photo)

Police have converged on another stolen Hyundai, crashed/dumped this past hour at 25th/Cloverdale.

(WSB photo)

Its occupants reportedly bolted and got into a white Kia that had been traveling with it, according to an earlier sighting on which police had been following up, a reported car prowl near 35th/Monroe in Gatewood. The white Kia was reported to be a different type from the white Kia in which Sunday’s Morgan Junction ATM robbers were traveling. No other descriptive details so far but be extra-watchful for suspicious activity, particularly involving those types of currently much-stolen cars.

  • Al September 11, 2023 (10:59 am)
    Vehicle’s occupants were 3 black teens in black hoodies and masks, one carrying what looked like a submachine gun.

