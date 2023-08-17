West Seattle, Washington

17 Thursday

OVER! All floats found in West Seattle Glass Float Hunt 2023

August 17, 2023 4:50 pm
Just in from organizers – the final two glass floats have been found, so the second annual West Seattle Glass Float Hunt is over. The scavenger-hunt-style search for a total of 100 floats was a collaboration of the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, with the floats hand-blown in West Seattle by Avalon Glassworks. Last year, a grant covered the cost; this year, money from sales of bridge-closure “Reunited” T-shirts provided the funding; WSJA executive director Chris Mackay told us today they’re hoping for a grant so they can do it again next year, and maybe even broaden the invitation beyond the peninsula, so float-hunting becomes a reason to visit West Seattle. P.S. We’re told the last one found was found today near the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse.

