Celebration of life August 10 for John H. Langen, Jr., 1930-2023

Family and friends will gather August 10 to celebrate the life of Harry Langen. Here’s the remembrance being shared now with his community:

John Henry (Harry) Langen, Jr, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 5, 2023. Harry and his twin brother Charlie were born in Boston, Massachusetts on April 28, 1930 to John and Catherine (Mahoney) Langen. John Sr. was a career Navy man and the family lived in a number of places across the U.S., moving to Bremerton, WA in 1943, where his father was stationed at Bremerton Naval Shipyard. Harry attended Bremerton High School, where he met the love of his life, Gloria Mary Strattman. They both were members of the graduating class of 1948 and were married on September 9th, 1950. In 1953 Harry and Glo moved to West Seattle, where they made their home, raising 6 children.

His artistic talents were always an important part of his life and he started his career as a sign painter. It didn’t take too long for him to realize climbing up on billboards to paint was not for him and he began studying technical drawing at Edison Technical School (now Seattle Central College) on Capital Hill. In 1952 he took a job as a draftsman at Boeing Airplane Company. Harry would remain at Boeing working as a draftsman and engineering illustrator on a variety of both military and civilian projects, including the SST (Supersonic Transport), 747 passenger jet, and the B-1 Bomber. Retiring on January 1, 1990.

Harry enlisted in the US Army in 1948, eventually serving 30 years in the Army Reserve and attaining the rank of Command Sergeant Major. After basic training, he was assigned to the Reserve Unit of the 6th Army’s Training Division based in Bremerton, WA. He was later assigned to the 104th Infantry Training Division based at Fort Lawton in Seattle, with 2-week active duty posts at Fort Lewis, WA; Fort Lawton, WA, and the Mojave Desert. The 104th Infantry headquarters was eventually relocated to Fort Ord, California, preparing new recruits for deployment to Vietnam. Harry’s Reserve Unit then began reporting to Fort Ord for their required annual 2 weeks of active duty.

During his trips to Fort Ord, Harry’s artistic nature became enchanted with the natural beauty and rugged shoreline of the Monterey Peninsula, where Fort Ord is located. Glo began accompanying him for his two active-duty weeks. She in turn fell completely in love with the area, the small town of Carmel, California, as well as the history and beauty of San Francisco.

Thus began a tradition of the Langen vacations in Monterey, California, both as a couple’s getaway (sans children) or as a road trip down US 1 with all the kids, where many memories (and beautiful watercolor paintings) were made.

Marriage, family and the Catholic Church were central to Harry’s life. As founding members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Harry and Gloria were active in the parish throughout their many years; involved with liturgical committees, teaching CCD, developing church decorations, and singing in the choir. They were recognized for their legacy with a seat of honor on the OLG 50th anniversary show car in the West Seattle Grand Parade.

A constant throughout Harry’s life was creating and sharing his art. Not having any formal art training, he developed his skills through self-study and workshops with many of the Northwest’s well-known artists. He originally began working with watercolor, then evolved into other mediums such as stained glass, silkscreen (serigraph), pen, stick ink, fabric art, and then came pastel. It soon became his media of choice, relishing the challenge of understanding the medium and the joy of working in it. A self-described “people person,” he always took pleasure in sharing his art, whether in casual conversation, teaching classes or through in-person demonstrations. A member of several Northwest art organizations, he particularly enjoyed his time spent with Artists United.

In addition to his art, Harry and Gloria were active members of the Westside Wheelers Square Dance Club for many years as well as spending much of their annual vacation time camping with their extended family and friends.

In 2012, Gloria and Harry sold their longtime family home and moved to the Bridge Park Retirement Community in West Seattle, where he played an active role in the community and once again shared his passion for art by conducting art classes for the residents.

Harry was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria, his sister Francis, his brother Charles and his grandson Joshua Waleryszak. He is survived by his children, Judy Waleryszak (Tom (d)), Mike Langen (Alyson), Cathy Olson (Frank (d)), Teresa Langen Earl (Ken), Margaret “Peggy” Langen, and James Langen (Andrea), six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

A funeral mass in celebration of Harry’s life will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Thursday, August 10th, 2023 commencing at 10:00 AM. A reception will follow in Walmesley Center. Interment will be at Holyrood Cemetery that afternoon.

To share your condolences and memories of Harry, please visit emmickfunerals.com/obituary/John-LangenJr