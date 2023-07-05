SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Crane-carrying ship with one more stop

Thanks to Mike Y. for the photo of the Zhen Hua 23 as it passed West Seattle, northbound, this afternoon. That’s the ship we showed you June 23rd as it passed, southbound, headed for Tacoma, carrying four new port cranes from ZPMC in China. Two were dropped off at the Washington United Terminal in Tacoma; the other two are now on their way to Los Angeles. We’ll see a similar sight this fall when two new cranes are brought to West Seattle’s Terminal 5 for its second modernized berth.

ADDED: One more photo from today, sent by Jerry Simmons: