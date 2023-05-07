West Seattle Boat Swap, Dermot Kennedy signing, Makers’ Market, more for your Sunday

(Dogwood blossoms, photographed by Troy Sterk)

Highlights for today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: See today’s lineup here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm; the market offers spring produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

EAT PIZZA, SUPPORT PLAYERS: Highline Premier FC gets part of the proceeds if you get food from MOD Pizza at 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW today. Open 10:30 am to 10 pm.

WEST SEATTLE BOAT SWAP: 11 am-4 pm, one more chance to sell and buy human-powered watercraft and gear at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor).

MAKERS’ MARKET: Dozens of vendors at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), noon-5 pm – see the list in our calendar listing.

DERMOT KENNEDY SIGNING: The Irish star is in Seattle for a show later this week, and today 1-3 pm he’s at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) for a signing event – details in our calendar listing.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Judy Kaplan & Ann Radermacher perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm.

THEATER: First matinee for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. Tickets here.

TIM’S TAVERN: 5-8 pm at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th), Shakin’ Sunday with Johnny7 and the Black Crabs. More info here.

ROLLER DERBY BEGINNER BOOTCAMP: 2 sessions a week for the next four weeks, starting 5:30 pm tonight at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW).

END THE WEEKEND PEACEFULLY: Inner Alchemy offers Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Breath Work, and Gong Bath from 7-8:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). RSVP/fee info is in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!