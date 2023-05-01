May 13’s other big event: Stamp Out Hunger door-to-door food drive returns

May 13th is not only West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, it’s also the day for Stamp Out Hunger, the annual door-to-door food drive led by the National Association of Letter Carriers. Partnering with NALC, the U.S. Postal Service sent a reminder today, including:

Donating is easy – customers should leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on Saturday, May 13, before their letter carrier arrives. Food collected during the drive will be delivered to local Washington community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.

Customers can also donate online directly to their local food bank. [Our area is served by the West Seattle Food Bank and White Center Food Bank.]

While all non-perishable donations are welcome, foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans, and peanut butter are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low-sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners, and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most-needed items.

The food drive is held annually in late spring because most of the food banks’ donations are received and distributed between Thanksgiving and Christmas.