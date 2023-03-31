WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 10 things to know

(Springtime in The Junction – photo by Jerry Simmons)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday:

LAST DAY FOR COVID TESTING SITE: As we reported earlier this month, the walk-up testing site at 2801 SW Thistle is closing after today.

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

MADISON MS SWING DANCE: Madison Music Boosters invite you to dance tonight with student music plus the West Seattle Big Band, 6-9 pm, as previewed here. Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

MT FOG AT EASY STREET: 6 pm vinyl-release party for Mt Fog. Free, all-ages. (4559 California SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Levi Said/strong> at 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

TIM’S TAVERN OPENING WEEKEND: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th) – see the lineup here,

‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’: West Seattle High School‘s spring musical closes tonight with one last performance at 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing has details and ticket info – online option, too. (3000 California SW)

SOUND BATH: “For peace and relaxation,” 7:30 pm with Maari Falsetto at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

AT THE SKYLARK: Fat Saturn, Atomic Starfish, 8 pm. $10 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!