WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 10 things to know

(Springtime in The Junction – photo by Jerry Simmons)
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday:
LAST DAY FOR COVID TESTING SITE: As we reported earlier this month, the walk-up testing site at 2801 SW Thistle is closing after today.
SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).
FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.
MADISON MS SWING DANCE: Madison Music Boosters invite you to dance tonight with student music plus the West Seattle Big Band, 6-9 pm, as previewed here. Ticket info is in our calendar listing.
MT FOG AT EASY STREET: 6 pm vinyl-release party for Mt Fog. Free, all-ages. (4559 California SW)
MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Levi Said/strong> at 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).
TIM’S TAVERN OPENING WEEKEND: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th) – see the lineup here,
‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’: West Seattle High School‘s spring musical closes tonight with one last performance at 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing has details and ticket info – online option, too. (3000 California SW)
SOUND BATH: “For peace and relaxation,” 7:30 pm with Maari Falsetto at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.
AT THE SKYLARK: Fat Saturn, Atomic Starfish, 8 pm. $10 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)
Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
