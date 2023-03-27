Got plans for Friday night? Madison Music Boosters invite you to go dancing

Your next chance to get up and dance – while helping local students – is just four nights away! In case you haven’t seen it the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar listing yet, here’s the invitation:

The Madison Music Boosters would like to invite students, their families, and community members to a Swing Dance & Auction on March 31st, 2023, from 6-9 pm at Madison Middle School! We have a lively event lined up, featuring performances by our very own Concert Band, Jazz Bands, Choir, and Orchestra, with a special performance by guest West Seattle Big Band! Tickets include a free Swing Dance lesson. Pizza and drinks available for purchase as well as an abundance of bake-sale treats, thanks to our Madison parents! The silent auction and Raise the Paddle will fund most of the Music Department expenses throughout the school year. Tickets are $15 presale or $20 at the door. Ticket link here.

An ADA accessible entrance is on the south side of Madison Middle School, nearest to the U-shaped parking lot outside of the gym structure. Elevators will be made accessible for the event, which will be held in the Madison Commons, one level below the main floor.

If you already know you can’t attend OR you’d like to simply donate to the Madison Music Program, please do so here.

Questions? Email the Madison Music Boosters at madisonmusicboosters@gmail.com