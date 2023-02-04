BIZNOTE: Yes, El Camion will return

(WSB file photo)

Fauntleroy food fans not only were coping this past week with news of The Original Bakery‘s closure plan, but also with the absence of the El Camion food truck. A few asked us about its status, including a question in the WSB Community Forums. So we’ve been pursuing an update and heard back this morning from Scott at El Camion, who said “most definitely” they’ll be back: “We are doing some maintenance on the truck and some site improvements. Hope to be back and up and running by Tuesday or Wednesday.” El Camion has been set up at 9250 45th SW in the Endolyne business district for three and a half years.