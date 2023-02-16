BIZNOTES: Mountain to Sound Outfitters sale; El Camion Fauntleroy update; benefit beverages at Hotwire

Three West Seattle biznotes:

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: The shop at 3602 SW Alaska (WSB sponsor) is kicking off the holiday weekend early with a sale starting tomorrow (Friday, February 17th):

Hi there, Neighbors! Mountain to Sound Outfitters is having our annual Presidents Day Clearance beginning Friday the 17th and you all are invited to come check out the hottest deals in the area on skis, snowboards, boots and clothing! Up to 40% off on select hard and soft goods. We are also doing buy one get one half off full tune specials so come see us in the tune shop! Now is the perfect time to get stocked up and tuned up for the last half of our season.

M2SO is open 10 am-7 pm weekdays, 10 am-5 pm weekends.

EL CAMION UPDATE: The Fauntleroy food truck has been away from its spot in the Endolyne business district for site work and maintenance. When last we checked in, they were hoping to return last week, but they’re not back yet. So we checked in again. Via email, Scott tells us the truck maintenance has taken longer than expected: “There was an issue getting some parts and it has taken a while, but I am being told that it is going to be ready this evening and that we could be back in operation on Saturday.”

COFFEE FUNDRAISER: Many of your favorite local independent small businesses continue helping local nonprofits and school groups with dining/drinking fundraisers. Next one on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar is at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) tomorrow (Friday, February 17th) – get coffee (or another beverage) there on Friday and tell them you’re there for the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA fundraiser, so they’ll get a share of the proceeds. Hotwire is open 6:30 am-5 pm.