WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: What followed the ice

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo of a “waterfall” at Lincoln Park, as rain runoff and ice melt-off flowed down the steps to the beach. Tonight we’re likely to have more intermittent rain, though the National Weather Service doesn’t expect it to be heavy, and moderate southerly wind, with gusts up to 20 mph. The air is balmy in comparison to the below-freezing temps earlier this week – right now it’s 52 degrees, and daytime highs in the low 50s are forecast through Tuesday.