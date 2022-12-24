West Seattle, Washington

25 Sunday

47℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: What followed the ice

December 24, 2022 4:22 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo of a “waterfall” at Lincoln Park, as rain runoff and ice melt-off flowed down the steps to the beach. Tonight we’re likely to have more intermittent rain, though the National Weather Service doesn’t expect it to be heavy, and moderate southerly wind, with gusts up to 20 mph. The air is balmy in comparison to the below-freezing temps earlier this week – right now it’s 52 degrees, and daytime highs in the low 50s are forecast through Tuesday.

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: What followed the ice"

  • Emily G. December 24, 2022 (4:47 pm)
    Reply

    It’s honestly feeling like a normal Seattle December… mild and soggy! I’ll take it, at least rain doesn’t mean friction-free surfaces everywhere you might put your feet.

  • waikikigirl December 24, 2022 (4:59 pm)
    Reply

    See all the debris coming down the stairs with the water, that is also what it is doing in the streets and clogging the drains. Time to go out and clean them out!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.