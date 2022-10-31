What to see on Halloween night, and more on our West Seattle Monday list

(Photo by Jeff Jones, from Sunday’s ‘Witches and Warlocks Paddle’ off Seacrest)

Tonight’s the night! We have a two-part reminder list again today – first, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:

TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT TRICK OR TREATING: We compiled a list of local Teal Pumpkin Project participants – offering treats for kids with food allergies – see it here.

HALLOWEEN ‘KIDS EAT FREE’: 11 am-9 pm, dine-in or drive-thru at Pecos Pit-West Seattle (35th/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor), and kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of an entree by someone accompanying them.

BOUNCING + TREATS: Puget Ridge/Cottage Grove Trick-or-Treat/Bounce House Party for the little ones, 3-6 pm. (5014 Puget Blvd. SW)

HALLOWEEN AT THE ALLEY: From 4 pm to 2 am at The Alley (4509 California SW, in the rear): “Come dressed as your favorite rock star or band! There will be a costume contest for the best costume and more.”

TRICK OR TREATING WITH HISTORY: Trick or treat at the Log House Museum (3003 61st SW), 5-7 pm. Museum also open those hours!

TRUNK OR TREAT #1: Trunk-or-Treat at Grace Church (10323 28th SW), 5:30-7:30 pm.

MEEDS MANOR: The “haunted walk-through” is back at 45th and Stevens. From Meeds Manor: “We have a new set up in the front yard with a carnEVIL theme but the rest is hidden in the back yard and will be open to the public (tonight) from 5:30-9. We have built about 10 rooms with different themes and will have actors scattered throughout. This year we are taking donations to support the West Seattle High School girls’ basketball Team. The team will be working the event for their fundraiser.”

TRUNK OR TREAT #2: Trunk-or-Treat at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd St.), 6-8 pm.

SKELETON THEATRE: Back for another year! Skeleton Theatre returns, with “The Illusion of Death” – magic performed by animatronic skeletons on a front-yard stage at 36th/Hanford. Show runs continuously (with short breaks to reset) 6-9 pm; more info here.

MORE SPOOKY ANIMATRONICS: “Nightmare on 44th” returns! Animatronic front-yard show, 6 pm to 9 pm. 3800 block 44th Ave SW.

YARD SHOW: “Halloween frights” with lights, sounds, ghosts at at 5206 23rd Ave SW. “Full-size treats on Halloween.”

LIGHT SHOW: Halloween light show at West Seattle Yuletide, 6-9:30 pm, 38th SW between Dakota and Genesee.

CHURCH PARTY: Trinity West Seattle at 7551 35th Ave SW is “hosting a free Halloween party for families that will include pumpkin carving, carnival games, face painting, and a giant maze along with plenty of candy prizes and trick or treat options, and a place to take photos of all the kids in their costumes.” 6-8 pm, everyone welcome.

NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE: spooky experience at 4544 51st Place SW, 7-~10 pm (extended hours Halloween). No admission charge, but charity donations requested. Details here.

(Photo by Caity Gerhardt)

And the non-Halloween happenings, from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOCCER PLAYOFFS: 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), cheer on the West Seattle High School girls in a must-win playoff game vs. Garfield.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to list on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!