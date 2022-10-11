WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize these shoplifters-turned-robbers? Plus: Stolen blue Hyundai

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

RECOGNIZE THESE SHOPLIFTERS-TURNED-ROBBERS? Last week we reported on a shoplifting incident at Westwood Village Ross Dress for Less that turned into a robbery when the thief pulled a gun. This afternoon, police say there were actually three people involved and they’re published photos, looking for help in identifying them:

If you can identify any of them, you’re asked to call the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.

STOLEN BLUE HYUNDAI: Maybe you have seen Hallie‘s car: