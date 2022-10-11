WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize these shoplifters-turned-robbers? Plus: Stolen blue Hyundai

RECOGNIZE THESE SHOPLIFTERS-TURNED-ROBBERS? Last week we reported on a shoplifting incident at Westwood Village Ross Dress for Less that turned into a robbery when the thief pulled a gun. This afternoon, police say there were actually three people involved and they’re published photos, looking for help in identifying them:
If you can identify any of them, you’re asked to call the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.
STOLEN BLUE HYUNDAI: Maybe you have seen Hallie‘s car:
My car was stolen outside my house sometime after 2:30 am Sunday morning 10/09, right across from Sanislo Elementary School playfield. It’s a blue 2017 Hyundai Accent.
License plate 3108R93
They broke off my driver-side door handle.
SPD incident # 22-271161
