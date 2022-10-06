WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 cases

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: This happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night. Here’s how the police summary tells the story:

Officers and Westwood Village Emphasis Units responded to the Ross Dress for Less at Westwood Village for a report of an armed robbery. Loss Prevention Officers reported they had attempted to contact a suspected shoplifter who had gathered 300-400 dollars-worth of apparel. This suspect began to leave through the “employees only” area that led to an emergency exit. LPOs contacted him, at which time he pulled a handgun and pointed it at them, telling them to “back off,” which allowed him to run from the business, get into his vehicle and flee the area. An area check was negative.

Two recent case filings from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:

BUS ASSAULTS: These charges are from an incident this past May, in which police responded to a report of someone using a cane to hit multiple people aboard a Metro bus near Westwood Village. 58-year-old Hazem Abdulhadi is charged with two counts of assault, one third-degree and one fourth-degree, for hitting a 17-year-old girl in the abdomen as she was boarding the bus and then hitting a 69-year-old Metro supervisor in the arm after he arrived to try to help before transit deputies got there. The charging documents say Abdulhadi’s attacks were recorded on security video and were unprovoked. He was arrested and spent 24 hours and in jail; charges were filed four and a half months later.

HIT-AND-RUN: This stems back to an incident in December 2020. Prosecutors say 37-year-old Carl D. Lee was driving a stolen SUV, and did not have a valid driver license, when he hit a 36-year-old man crossing the street at 32nd/Raymond early on a Sunday morning. The victim’s injuries included getting several teeth knocked out. Police found the damaged car one block away about a day and a half later. After impounding the vehicle, a search yielded a clue to who had been driving it – Lee’s documents from a recent Harborview Medical Center discharge. The documents charging Lee with one count of felony hit and run do not fully explain the lag in the case – the police detective’s report is dated January of this year; the charges were filed in late September. He is not currently in custody, according to the King County jail register.