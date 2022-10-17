FOLLOWUP: ‘Remediation’ at 16th SW RV encampment

Parking-enforcement officers were out a short time ago at the 16th SW RV encampment, where many of the vehicles are now marked with the distinctive orange warning tags.

We had gone to check the area because a commenter on our most-recent update said City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s office had told them remediation was scheduled for today, though the city’s homelessness-response spokesperson had told us only that a team was “inspecting” the area last week. No-parking signs in the area are up for today through next Monday, with “remediation” noted on the attached explanatory sheets.

This stretch of 16th SW, with South Seattle College> (WSB sponsor) to the east and houses to the west, is one of the areas where the number of vehicles has increased since other RV-encampment areas in West Seattle were cleared.