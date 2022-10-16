16TH SW: City plans RV encampment ‘inspection’ this week

After recent sweeps of other areas, 16th SW near South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) remains one of the larger RV-encampment areas in West Seattle. As of this morning, half a dozen RV/camper vehicles were parked alongside the campus, with two more just north of it, and the encampment included other vehicles such as several box trucks and a van.

The area was discussed during last month’s HPAC meeting. We’ve been trying to get an official city status report and finally received a response from homelessness-response communications manager Linda Robson, who told us, “Crews from SDOT are scheduled to inspect the (area) in the next few days to get an accurate assessment of the current conditions and determine the perimeter, and that inspection will be used to determine next steps.” She says no timeline estimate is possible because “the Unified Care Team calendar is very fluid and the teams are working hard every day to respond to as many sites as they can.” Bottom line, apparently no action is imminent in this area.