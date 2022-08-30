TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Tuesday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, August 30th.

WEATHER

Sunny, breezy forecast, high in the 80s.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Today’s the first day for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School (34th/Myrtle). Here’s our list of who’s already started and who’s coming up.

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

ROAD WORK

Watch for bike-lane work along Andover/26th/28th/Yancy (Sunday photo above). Here’s the construction notice. Also, spot paving on California north of Admiral.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

891st morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 19 days until the day SDOT expects to reopen it – September 18th. Here’s our report on another visit to the work zone last week.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.