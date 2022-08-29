BACK TO SCHOOL: More start dates for West Seattle and vicinity

(WSB file photo)

We’ve already mentioned the first local school to start the 2022-2023 year – Summit Atlas, the charter middle/high school, began classes on August 17th. For students at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, now the nearest parochial high school, last Thursday was Day 1. Then today, 1st through 12th graders in the Vashon Island School District – which has many students who ferry from West Seattle – started their school year. Here are the dates we found on other schools’/districts’ online calendars:

August 30 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School

August 31 – Vashon Island School District (kindergarteners)

August 31 – Hope Lutheran School

September 1 – Highline Public Schools (1st-12th grades)

September 6 – Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School

September 6 – Holy Rosary Catholic School

September 7 – Seattle Public Schools (1st-12th grades)

September 7 – Highline Public Schools (kindergarteners)

September 7 – Tilden School

September 7 – West Seattle Montessori

September 7 – Westside School

September 7 – Explorer West Middle School

September 12 – Seattle Public Schools (kindergarten/preschool)

September 26 – South Seattle College

(Anyone to add? Let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)