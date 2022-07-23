West Seattle Grand Parade, report #3: The people!

If you were somewhere on California SW between Admiral or The Junction, watching today’s West Seattle Grand Parade, congratulations on being part of its big comeback! We’ve already published photos of the winning entries, plus video of the entire parade, but we wanted to acknowledge even more of the people who participated:

Above, with the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community, is this year’s winner Deb Barker – we told her story here last Monday (with a list of prior winners); it’s a special honor presented by the parade committee every year (except for the recent hiatus). She was chauffeured by local entrepreneur and preservationist John Bennett in his classic Cadillac convertible. Also in a classic convertible, a 1972 Eldorado, this year’s Grand Marshal, restaurateur and small-business advocate Dan Austin:

The award-winning Highland Park Improvement Club entry (also featuring a replica of the fire-damaged HPIC building) had a guest of honor – riding in Kelly Lyles‘s art car was past HPIC president Martha Mallett:

(Photo by Holli Margell)

Parade co-sponsor Potter Construction (WSB sponsor)’s founder Gary Potter walked with his company’s entry:

From West Seattle Baseball, the tournament-champion 10U Red All-Stars:

(Photo by Holli Margell)

Two West Seattle-residing elected officials walked in the parade – King County Executive Dow Constantine, with a battery-electric Metro bus …

… and U.S. House Rep. Pramila Jayapal, walking with the 34th District Democrats …

The only city entry was North Admiral-headquartered Seattle Fire Engine 29:

(Photo by Holli Margell)

Again, if you weren’t there, you can see our video of the entire almost-an-hour parade – presented by the West Seattle Rotary Club Service Foundation – here; see the award winners here.