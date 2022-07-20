West Seattle, Washington

20 Wednesday

82℉

DEVELOPMENT: New proposal for long-vacant, vandalized 5242-5258 California SW site

July 20, 2022 4:26 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Development | West Seattle news

(2021 WSB photo of part of the site, which also includes 2 ex-restaurants to the south)

The long-dormant, frequently vandalized development site in the 5200 block of California SW – two former restaurants and a former strip mall – has a new plan, according to what we just found in online city files: An assisted-living complex. An early-stage site plan filed with the city Tuesday shows the proposal is from Aegis Living, which already has one West Seattle assisted-living/memory-care complex, in west Admiral. We reported one year ago that the site was back on the market, after a plan to redevelop it as townhouses stalled, and the listing has had the notation “(sale) pending” for some time; King County Assessor records do not yet show a completed sale. The site is zoned for four-sstory mixed-use development (NC2-40). We’re contacting Aegis to find out more about their plan, which the city website summarizes simply as “new assisted living and life neighborhood building.”

Share This

1 Reply to "DEVELOPMENT: New proposal for long-vacant, vandalized 5242-5258 California SW site"

  • CarDriver July 20, 2022 (4:35 pm)
    Reply

    With hospitals full of people that need to move to a facility like this we need it! However……will they be able to actually hire enough employees to work there???

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.