TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning; welcome to Friday, June 17th.

WEATHER

Rain’s back in the forecast, and the high might not even get into the 60s (Thursday’s high was 67, only four degrees below normal).

ROAD WORK/TRAFFIC NOTES, TODAY AND THE WEEKEND

-Today: Seattle Public Utilities‘ pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle continues – flaggers are there to alternate traffic through one lane at times.

-Weekend: The eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct will be closed tonight through early Monday, as previewed here. SDOT has other weekend projects scheduled:

We’re planning to complete several projects this Saturday (June 18). For all planned construction, we expect to begin work as early as 3 AM and conclude by 5 PM. Please anticipate delays, drive safely in work zones, and follow directions from signs and flaggers.  Pavement updates on southbound SR 99 in the vicinity of S Lander St. During this work, we’ll need to reduce the two travel lanes to a single lane and there may be delays for people driving.  Pavement updates at 16th Ave SW and SW Elmgrove St (constructing median islands at the intersection). Parking will be restricted in the area however traffic will still be maintained throughout the work zone.  Signs and Marking crews will be marking and repainting speed humps on 45th Ave SW and SW Trenton St. Contingent on scheduling availability they will also be working on SW Webster St and 12th Ave SW. We anticipate minimal impact to traffic as these are low volume, non-arterial streets.

LAST DAY OF SCHOOL

Today’s the last day for Holy Family and most Seattle Public Schools (for Chief Sealth IHS, it’s next Tuesday).

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. (There’s a reduced schedule next Monday for the Juneteenth observance.)

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

817th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four new cameras!):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.