Remembering John S. Rundberg, 1939-2021

John Sarjent Rundberg was born on November 22, 1939 in St Louis, Missouri to Ray A. and Wilma G. Rundberg. John passed away on December 28, 2021 after being diagnosed on his 82nd birthday with a very rare undifferentiated, aggressive pancreatic cancer.

The things John was most proud of:

~His time at Ohio State University

~Four years of service in the U.S. Army

~Being a teacher/ librarian with the Seattle Public Schools from 1969-2008 – Teaching from high school down to kindergarten, while always inspiring students with his love for books and reading.

~Marriage to his wife Diann and helping her raise her four children: Tyler, Ryan, Sarah, and Micah. His love of being a Grandfather to Granddaughters Zoey A. and Taya V.

While being a member of the Hutchison family for 25-plus years.

~ A beach home in Manzanita, Oregon

~ Leading six major river canoe trips 1989 -1997

~ Maintaining deep lifetime friendships

~ Travels all over the US and Canada: camping in tents, Tipi, and finally an RV

~ Six years of taking a group of volunteer friends and family to “The American Prairie Reserve” to clean up and preserve the land for the growing Bison population.

The John We All Came to Know and Love:

Tipi man John * wood crafter John * plaid flannel shirt John * newspaper clipper John * Montana bison fence remover John * dog lover John * comes down for dinner, then leaves John * pie lover John * always has 5-7 knives on him John * surprise benefactor John * storyteller John * teacher John * canoe paddler in the pool John * musician John * technophobe John * historian John * Friend John * knitter of squares John * book collector John * librarian John * Manzanita community member John * won’t fly, train man John * cowboy novel reader John * and: “Always about our age” * Plus: Husband * Father * Brother * Uncle * Cousin * Grandpa *

John is survived by his wife, Diann Hutchison Rundberg; Brother, Paul Rundberg (Sandy); nieces Suzanne Jones and Rebecca Boozer, all of Greenville, SC

Sister Karen Rundberg Bunney (Rob) and niece Annika Bunney, all of Bellevue, WA.

Stepchildren, Ryan, Sarah, and Micah Packard (Tyler Vance, preceded him in death in 2012 )

Two Granddaughters, Zoey A. and Taya V.

And many nieces, nephews and cousins.

